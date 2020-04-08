Tattoo artists find projects that are more than skin deep

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Businesses across the nation have been shut down, but tattoo artists are continuing to work on projects that aren’t people’s skin.

Some artists are using this time to hone their craft and make pieces of art that decorate a space that isn’t on a person’s body.

“Drawings, anything like that that can be sold to people and mailed out to them without the human contact portion of it,” tattoo artist Jason Dorrier said. “There’s definitely ways of still creating artwork and getting an income through that.”

Old Line Tattoo’s Studio Manager Cary Smith said they have to reschedule hundreds of appointments, but their artists now have the time to start projects they otherwise couldn’t do.

“They’re reverting back to some of the basics of tattooing,” Smith said. “We’re seeing them produce these beautiful pieces of art: Paintings, drawings, things like that they’re trying to sell to the public to keep themselves afloat.”

Adan Whetzel of Route 11 Tattoo Company said anyone looking for art pieces should think of shopping local.

“If people want to support us and keep us going until we reopen, the best way to do it is to buy the artwork, to set the appointments and share our posts if you can’t afford our artwork,” Whetzel said. “Just help us get out there and make a little bit of money. “

Many tattoo shops are using social media to promote their artist’s work and are continuing their online interactions with the community.