Taking care of your mental health during COVID-19

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — We’re in the middle of a pandemic. This is a very stressful time for everyone. No one is exactly sure when this crisis will be over. But in the meantime, parents and care takers must continue to put food on the table and pay bills, with or without a stable income.

The list of stressors can go on and on, but it’s important that everyone slows down and finds a way to relieve their stress in a healthy way. Director of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Raymond Crowel, recommends using the “box breathing” technique. Box breathing is a method for managing your breathing and relaxing your body at the same time.

“It’s a very simple thing, it’s an inhale on four counts, hold your breath for four counts, exhale for eight counts, and then hold your breathe for four counts and then you repeat again,” said Crowel.

Experts say doing this can release tension out of your body. But if that doesn’t work, you can always reach out local agencies or therapist, to help

“They can guide you through the emergency, they can make a recommendation, they can invite you in to do some work with them if necessary, so please don’t hesitate to call either of those resources, if you need them.”

What ever you do, it’s important to remember that you are not alone, and we are all living through this uncertain time together.

Here are some ways to cope with stress: