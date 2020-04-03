Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing, some counties fail

West Virginia received a ‘D’ grade overall in this study by Unacast (Uncacast).

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.

According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The counties in our region with the worst grades are Roane and Braxton counties, which both received an ‘F’. The best graded counties are Cabell County, with a ‘B-‘, and Gallia County, with a ‘B’.

The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

West Virginia : D

: D Kentucky : D

: D Ohio : C –

: C – Virginia : D

: D Maryland : B-

: B- Pennsylvania : B-

: B- North Carolina: D

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

County by County Results (worst to best):

Roane County : F

: F Braxton County : F

: F Fayette County : D-

: D- Jackson County, OH: D-

D- Mason County: D-

D- Lawrence County, KY: D-

D- Nicholas County: D-

D- Pike County, KY: D-

D- Carter County: D-

D- Gallia County: D-

D- Greenup County: D-

D- Boone County: D

D Johnson County: D

D Floyd County: D

D Calhoun County: D

D Clay County: D

D Jackson County, WV: D

D Lincoln County: D

D Elliott County: D

D Lawrence County, OH: D

D Scioto County: D

D Pike County, OH: D

D Meigs County: D

D Logan County: D

D Putnam County: D

D Wayne County: D

D Wirt County: D

D Kanawha County: C-

C- Mingo County: C

C Wood County: C

C Boyd County: C

C Martin County: C

C Vinton County: C

C Cabell County: B-

B- Athens County: B

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.