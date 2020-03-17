Study says West Virginia is the 31st most aggressive state in response to coronavirus

(WBOY) — With states taking actions like closing bars and restaurants or banning large gatherings to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report Tuesday ranking U.S. states on how aggressive they’ve been in working against Coronavirus.

To identify which states are taking the largest actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and state legislation on the pandemic, to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.

The study ranked West Virginia as the 31st most aggressive state, tied with Alabama. Some of the statistics that made up West Virginia’s ranking include being 25th when it comes to prevention and containment, 48th in risk factors and infrastructure and 20th in economic impact. West Virginia ranked as the state with the highest share of chronically ill, at risk population. That along with being ranked as having the fourth worst rate of flu and pneumonia deaths per capita, worked against the state; while a top five ranking in the share of workforce in accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation, bus service and urban transit, air transportation and taxi service, worked in West Virginia’s favor.

It ranked Rhode Island first, Connecticut second, neighboring state Maryland third, New York fourth and Washington state fifth.

On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming was ranked 51st, Mississippi 50th, Texas 49th, Nevada 48th and Oklahoma 47th.

Here is how the states that bordered West Virginia ranked:

3rd – Maryland

12th – Ohio

21st – Pennsylvania

24th – Virginia

40th – Kentucky

You can read the study’s full methodology here.