Staff member at Waxpool Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools confirmed that an LCPS staff member tests positive for the Coronavirus.
School officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a staff member from Waxpool Elementary has tested for COVID-19. Officials said the staff member is recovering at home. Loudoun County Health Department is conducting a contact mapping investigation and is in the process of calling each individual that had contact with the staff member.
LCHD plans to provide additional information on this topic to the school community as the investigation progresses according to LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams. Williams also said they works rapidly through this situation Williams has issues the following directives specific to Waxpool Elementary school in order to promote the health and well being of students, staff and the community.
- Effective immediately, the school building is closed to all students, employees, contractors, and the public until further notice.
- Food distribution at Waxpool Elementary School is suspended indefinitely. Starting Monday, March 23 and until further notice, LCPS will make arrangements to deliver free meals to all Waxpool Elementary School students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
- If any students from Waxpool are identified as eligible to receive hotspots they will communicate with the families of these students regarding hotspots.
- Waxpool Elementary School will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and will remain closed until further notice.
