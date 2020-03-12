Some rituals in the Catholic Diocese of Arlington stopped temporarily due to COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Church is still active, but with some health precautions that will have to be followed. The Catholic Diocese of Arlington recently announced safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Billy Atwell, Chief Communication Officer for the Diocese of Arlington said, “We’ve been communicating to our Parishes, including what everyone already knows which is to make sure you’re washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, but there are some particular things we have to account for also being that it’s a large gathering.”

According to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam there have been 17 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia thus far. Bishop Burbidge along with CDA staff have come to an agreement that people should not shake hands or hug in the Diocese.

“There may be some reduction in attendance but we really tried to take the right precaution that people feel safe coming to Mass.”

According to officials, members participating in communion will only receive it now by the wafer. The chalice will no longer be available for the community to receive, and holy water has now been removed from the fonts in churches.

Dr. Joe Vorbach, Superintendent of Schools said: “We have issued some new guidance schools about international travel saying that there won’t be any international travel school-sponsored international travel throughout the school year.”

“Our Lady of Hope” catholic school has closed until Monday according to Vorbach. Vorbach also said they’re now considering moving classes online due to the spread of the virus.

“We’ve been in communication with our school leaders about that and redirected some professional development that’s scheduled for this upcoming Monday to focus principally on E-Learning strategies to give teachers time to collaborate, experiment and to test out some of those E-Learning strategies they will like to use,” said Vorbach.

Officials said those who refrain from attending Mass due to illness should devote time to prayer and school officials will continue to plan efficient learning strategies for students.