Some people fear going to physical therapy treatment due to COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As restrictions during the pandemic ease, some people still fear that their health will be compromised. Physical therapy is an essential business so offices have remained open, however business has been slow due to fear of contracting COVID-19.

For Hagerstown resident Barbara Rhodes, this fear is very strong. Rhodes’s husband has been battling with multiple sclerosis, and although physical therapy is a key treatment for patients like him, she admits he’s very scared to go.

“He’s very scared because having an immunity system with M.S. is hard. God forbid, if he ever got COVID-19, I don’t believe he would make it,” Rhodes said.

While some people fear for their health, most physical therapist are doing their best to ease their patients minds by taking precautions, such as: scheduling patients differently, purchasing furniture that is easily cleaned, keeping the waiting area empty and conducting one-on-one therapy sessions.

“I guess the best advice I can give to folks that have concerns is, don’t let your health take a backseat, because we’re doing our best to try and make sure that we keep everything safe for everybody, not only for our patients but for ourselves as well,” said Nancy Boore, director of Rankin Physical Therapy.





COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, but health officials are urging the public to not let fear get the best of them.

