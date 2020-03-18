Some area parking garages free during pandemic in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drivers will now be able to park free at two county garages in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation announced free temporary parking available at the Auburn-Del Ray Garage in Bethesda and the Bonifant-Dixon Garage in Silver Spring. The county is making an effort to support residents whose usual patterns have been disrupted by the COVID-19 emergency. Wednesday, today, officials announced that they have established free parking in two county-owned parking garages. County Executive, Marc Elrich, made a recent pledge to help residents who face financial difficulties in response to emergency closures impacting local jobs. Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s Hannah Henn said, “We also really wanted to relieve the financial upon residents; particularly those who have their income streams potentially disrupted.”

The county is also turning some spaces into designated curbside pickup spots in an effort to support restaurants that will depend on carryout orders. Temporary “standing parking” will be available for 15 minutes or less.

For ongoing updates, follow MCDOT on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/mcdotnow , or go to the department website at: www.montgomerycountymd.gov