Sober meetings move to digital amid closures

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Covid-19 is causing community centers and churches to close their doors which can be an issue for those looking to attend sobriety meetings.

Large gatherings have been banned in many states, and organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous are looking to maintain the safety of their members.

Alternative Drug and Alcohol Substance Abuse Counselor, Donald Tiffany said those struggling with addiction might be isolated, but should do their best to stay in touch with their community.

“If the those individuals have a positive support system, please definitely reach out to those individuals,” Tiffany said. “There is [an A.A] hotline that you can call, and anyone that’s affiliated with ADAC can most certainly still call in.”

A.A has announced some groups are utilizing digital sites or are conducting conference calls in place of their in-person meetings. A.A. groups are also creating contact lists to keep in touch with those who need the program.