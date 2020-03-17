Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival suspended

WINCHESTER, VA (WDVM) – The 2020 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been suspended due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations on large gatherings put forth by the Center for Disease Control.

Originally scheduled for April 24, the Board of Directors came to a decision to suspend all planning for the festival.

The festival has been celebrated for 93 years and once suspended their activities for four years during WWII.

In a press release from Festival President Barry Carper, he encouraged the public to still display their buntings, banners and flags.

“If we can’t celebrate together, let’s share the spirit of Apple Blossom by painting the town in our favorite colors,” the release said.

Any updates to the status of the festival can be found at www.thebloom.com