Several City of Frederick directors gather for COVID-19 update

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — On Wednesday, several directors within the City of Frederick gathered to deliver a COVID-19 update.

“I know we are all anxious to return to our usual ways of life, however as our leading state health officials have shared, our efforts are working to flatten the curve,” explained Mayor Michael O’Connor.

As of Wednesday, Frederick County, which includes the City of Frederick, reported 658 positive cases of coronavirus.

City police say since executive orders closed down non-essential businesses and a stay-at-home-order was issued by Governor Larry Hogan, there have been about 60 reports of violations.

“Throughout the 60 [reports], everybody was acting in accordance with CDC, state and City of Frederick guidelines with the exception of one occurrence where a verbal warning was issued and we obtained voluntary compliance,” said Interim Chief Patrick Grossman with the Frederick Police Department.

The city has been focused on aiding the more than 3,500 businesses within Frederick. Even through the adjustments for curbside pickup and delivery, businesses continue to take a hit.

“COVID-19 has deeply impacted our employers and workforce and is likely to be a concern for months to come,” said director for economic development, Richard Griffin.

The city announced another round of surveys to local businesses to gauge how they’ve survived in the weeks since bars and restaurants closed and the stay at home order.

So far, 79 responses have come back and are beginning to paint a picture.

Of those 79 businesses, nine percent are fully open, 56 percent are opened in limited capacity and 35 percent are closed temporarily. No respondents reported being permanently closed.

Griffin says many businesses reported pivoting their efforts to stay afloat.

“They were working on their online presence, their social media, trying to increase their online sales,” Griffin explained, “Moving merchandise, since they can’t move it out the front door to retail customers, they can move it out the back door through shipping.

The businesses survey will close on Friday.

The City of Frederick is also reminding residents that playgrounds, skate parks, and park apparatus remain closed.