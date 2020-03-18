Sentara to temporarily close drive-thru coronavirus testing

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara announced Wednesday that it is going to temporarily close all of its drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations because they are running low on tests.

The hospital group began drive-thru screening and testing Monday. The three locations, in Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Sentara says it can still test high-risk patients at their hospitals and is working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your physician or the Sentara COVID-19 Call Center (1-833-945-2395) first.

Before you leave your home, ask yourself these questions:

Do you have 2 of these 3 symptoms: Fever (100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO: Please stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES: If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

