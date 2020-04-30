Seniors in quarantine experiencing loneliness and isolation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The stay-at-home order has many people coming down with a bad case of cabin fever, but the problem could be even worse for the community’s senior citizens.

According to the census bureau, about 5% of the population over the age of 65 live in nursing homes, with many elderly now cut off from their community during quarantine.

Kendra Madsen of Eligibility.com says the senior population was already facing issues of isolation before there was a pandemic.

“A lot of seniors find themselves spending more time alone as they leave the workforce, their children grow up and move out. They don’t have that built-in socialization a lot of people do,” Madsen said. “Because of this, it takes a lot more effort to get out and make friends, which can lead to them experiencing social isolation or loneliness. Even before we add in the current pandemic situation.”

Madsen says many senior centers are transitioning their programs to online platforms and there are plenty of easy to use resources for the elderly to use to keep in touch with their community.