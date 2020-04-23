Sen. Tim Kaine discusses coronavirus relief package, passed by House

Kaine said he hopes house will pass the relief bill sometime today.

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– Senator Tim Kaine shared updates on his ongoing efforts in Congress to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Kaine held a press conference to discuss the coronavirus relief package, just passed by the House Thursday evening. Kaine said it will provide $310 billion for economic injury disaster loans, $75 billion for health care providers and $25 billion for COVID-19 testing. Kaine also intends to push Virginia’s priorities in a future legislative relief package.

Sen. Tim Kaine said “Small businesses can apply for this $250 billion pot of funds through the traditional PPE program but there’s also a $60 billion set aside for these smaller minority owned banks, woman owned banks and credit unions, that might be more accessible to smaller businesses. This is the first piece of the COVID-19 3.5 bill.”