SECU MD awards $105K in scholarships for college students

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With millions of Americans now out of work, more than half of college students say they can no longer afford their tuition for the upcoming fall, according to a survey by OneClass. Nearly 40% of parents have tapped into their child’s college fund to help cover expenses as a result of the pandemic, according to another survey by LendingTree.

The State Employees’ Credit Union Maryland Foundation has awarded over $105,000 to students to help further their education.

The SECU is Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union. SECU’s scholarship program is part of the credit union’s ongoing commitment to support the education and financial wellness of its 260,000 members across Maryland.

Although SECU was not able to announce and award the scholarships in person this year, the credit union celebrated the students and their success virtually, through a congratulatory video that was posted to SECU’s website and social media channels.

Many students say they are very grateful for this scholarship because it allows them to continue with their education.

“This scholarship just means everything to my family and myself. It relieves the burden of paying for the fall semester, which is a step in the right direction, to working towards financial freedom and even building generational wealth,” said scholarship recipient, Robert Lamb.

The foundation says they hopes to continue growing so they can help even more students further their education.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM