Second resident at assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A second resident of a Falls Church senior living community has tested positive for COVID-19. The first has reportedly been in isolation since he presented symptoms of respiratory illness on March 14.
The Fairfax County Health Department says it’s working with The Kensington and the City of Falls Church to investigate how the virus spread and how to prevent it from spreading even more.
Last week, The Kensington’s executive director said it had been taking extra precautions since November. Residents and staff have been monitored daily for symptoms.
“As far as I know, as of this weekend, the individuals were still in the facility and in isolation there and were doing well,” said the Fairfax County Health Department Communications Director John Silcox.
The health department says a nurse is regularly visiting The Kensington to help staff members with infection control guidelines. A Virginia Health Department infection control team has been at The Kensington since last week.
