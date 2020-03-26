Second Academies of Loudoun staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A second staff member of the Academies of Loudoun has tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Eric Williams reports the staff member is recovering at home.

Williams says the Loudoun County Health Department is investigating the case and is contacting each individual who had close contact with the staff member.

The Academies of Loudoun building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to reopening.

“I encourage LCPS students, parents, and staff members to adhere to CDC preventive measures and guidance,” Williams said in a letter. “Recognizing that the LCHD presumes that community transmission of COVID-19 is occuring, community members may wish to stay home, even if they feel fine, except for essential trips. Essential trips might include trips to doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, and gas stations.”