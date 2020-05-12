Runners without a race

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – 5Ks, marathons, triathlons and more have all been postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Training for these events can take several weeks and even months with some runners not knowing what to do next.

Personal trainer and fitness enthusiast Josh Mayer said he was planning to do an obstacle course race in April with his friends,

“It’s definitely harder to motivate yourself when you don’t have that end goal,” Mayer said. “Now that I don’t know when I’m going to actually have that competition date, it’s definitely harder to find the motivation.

Many organizations have transitioned their events to virtual races where people can still register and run the distance as a community, but on their own routes.

The Harpers Ferry Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but in a much different format than originally planned.

“Clearly we’re not allowed to have people show up at the starting line and exchange things, high five each other and work at aid stations,” race Co-Director Dr. Mark Cucuzzella said. “I mean the parks are open so anyone can go out there this week if they want and go run the course.”

Dr. Cucuzzella said that although races may be postponed or canceled, runners should remember their goals and stay motivated during this time.