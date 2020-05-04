Rep. Jamie Raskin appointed to serve on national coronavirus response committee

Panel will focus on how to prevent recurring outbreaks in the future

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was appointed to serve on a national coronavirus response committee to oversee how the current administration is handling the pandemic.

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, appointed seven democratic members to a committee to monitor the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response efforts on the $2 trillion relief plan and how to reopen America. The panel was modeled after the Truman Committee, which was set up during World War II to be sure the budget was spent properly.

Raskin says he plans to pay close attention to the budget for unemployment, small businesses and healthcare. “To oversee the reopening, to see that we have a safe, methodical, science-based staged reopening of the states across America; that really requires serious investment in testing, contact tracing and isolation,” Raskin stated.

The panel will also focus on how to prevent recurring outbreaks in the future.

