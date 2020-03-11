Rep. Beyer self-quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

The congressman has closed his office for public business and will not attend votes or hearings until Monday.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Congressman Don Beyer of Virginia and his wife are self-quarantining for the rest of the week after learning they shared a meal with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Beyers said they haven’t shown symptoms in the 10 days since the dinner. They’ve been told the probability they have the virus is low. Just in case, however, the congressman has closed his office for public business and will not attend votes or hearings until Monday.

“I think it’s the right example to set; at least, this is what all our healthcare professionals are saying,” said Beyer. “You know, right now the thing that we’re really trying to guard against is called a community spread. Our friend who got it was at a conference in New York and they’re discovering that a lot of people who went to that conference got sick.”

Beyer canceled a coronavirus town hall planned for Tuesday night. Instead, he took questions and concerns from his constituents by phone. His staff is working remotely while the office is closed.