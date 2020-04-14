Recording artists and studios finding other ways to face the music

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Being stuck inside can be frustrating and even boring, but it can also give you the opportunity to work on creative projects you otherwise wouldn’t have time for.

For some, this creative outlet is music for artists like Matt Hoffmaster of Hagerstown who has reconnected with his old bandmates now that they have more free time to write new music.

“We basically just write stuff and send it back and forth between each other,” Hoffman said. “The beauty of it being 2020 and modern technology is you can put together a decent home recording studio on a very small budget.”

For artists without home studios, their options are further limited as professional recording studios are closed under Governor Hogan’s executive order to close non-essential businesses.

Doug Benson of the Commodore Recording Studio says the closure has given him time to work through his backlog of music mixing, but otherwise, he can’t do much for his clients.

Musicians utilizing the studio can’t manage and record tracks digitally with Benson because of drops in audio quality over video or phone calls.

“We’re pretty much shut down for any kind of work involving having people here to do the work,” Benson said. “That’s something that’s really hard to do via Skype or anything like that just because you’re not going to get the sound that you need to really hear what you need to hear. “

Benson says his studio is selling gift cards for the day they can eventually reopen their doors for prospective clients to come in for new recordings.