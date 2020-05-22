Record breaking lows expected for Memorial Day travels

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Memorial day weekend starts Friday, but experts are saying they expect a record breaking low of people traveling in the state of Maryland.

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not be releasing their annual Memorial Day traffic forecast, saying their data and predictions will be inaccurate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA Government and Public Affairs Manager Ragina Ali said even with low gas prices and the phased reopening of Maryland counties, they don’t expect many people to be on the roads this weekend.

“We saw I believe the second highest travel volume for the memorial day holiday with 918,000 Marylanders projected to travel over last year’s holiday weekend,” Ali said. “This year however, with COVID and as we’re still wrestling with non-essential travel mandates and what have you, we are expecting to see a very different picture.”

According to AAA, Memorial Day 2009, which was toward the end of the recession, currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million American travelers.

