Prince William County funds housing for seniors who need to be quarantined

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Earlier this week the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved an affordable housing fund plan for senior residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

The plan provides non-congregate care sheltering by using motels to house those in need who are 60 and above who have tested positive for the coronavirus and need to be isolated but not hospitalized. This also includes those who are 60 and above who have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to be quarantined.

Steven Liga, President of Human Service Alliance said,”There will be food provided for them through my agency “ACTS”. We will be providing the food to the people in the hotel and they’re going to have resident assistance, there will be county staff on sight, and case management will be provided on a daily basis to the folks there.”

According to officials several county departments are working together on the crisis response plan to address hotel and motel lodging, pets, laundry, and cleaning for affected seniors.