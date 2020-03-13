Prince William County COVID-19 case confirmed

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) A positive coronavirus case was confirmed in the Prince William Health District, according to the Prince William County, Virginia government.

The county said in their announcement at 4:12 p.m. Friday that the patient is a woman in her 60s. She had traveled to a country affected by COVID-19 and self-quarantined when she returned to the United States, the county said. Prince William Health District was told of her positive test result on March 12.

The health district said the woman is being hospitalized and is in stable condition.