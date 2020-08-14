President Trump holds press conference addressing the nation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference discussing new COVID-19 measures Friday afternoon. The president tweeted Friday afternoon about several economic measures regarding the pandemic, accusing the Democrats of delaying his plans.

Most notably, President Trump said, “I am ready to send more money to states and local governments to save jobs for police firefighters, first responders, and teachers. Democrats are holding this up.” Both Democrats and Republicans have called for funding for local governments repeatedly in relief bills, but it has yet to be signed into writing.

Local governments have been decimated by the pandemic with major drops in sales tax revenue while businesses were kept closed, and an increase in spending for pandemic supplies like PPE. That’s left budgets with gaping holes, leaving programs like schools and fire departments in desperate need for cash.