President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Amid Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, the state official addressed protesters who challenged his decision, asking Virginians to remember they're all on the same team.

The plea comes as news of another protest against the state's stay home order is planned for Wednesday. It would be the second rally in as many weeks. Organizers of the rally told 8News they're not trying to fight any of the guidelines set forth. Instead, they're asking the state to reopen so small businesses and an economy weakened by the coronavirus pandemic can begin to recover.