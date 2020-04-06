Pregnancy during the pandemic: “I think I just went into survival mode”

Holly Marsilio is sharing her coronavirus scare to help other expecting mothers during this stressful time.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Holly Marsilio is due at any time now.

The 9-month pregnant woman will soon deliver a baby at Johnston Willis Hospital during a public health crisis. And although the journey has been scary, Marsilio is thankful her baby is healthy because two weeks ago everything was up in the air.

“It first started out as a stuffy nose, which I just thought was seasonal allergies,” Marsilio told 8News.

These symptoms quickly developed into body aches, chills, fever and extreme fatigue. At 38-weeks pregnant Marsilio was showing all the signs of COVID-19.

Marsilio said she immediately went to the emergency room and followed up with her doctor. She was tested for the virus.

“It went from frantic to okay I have this handled to oh my gosh what if this is really me being very sick. What is going to happen to the baby, I don’t want to be separated at birth,” Marsilio said.

The doctor warned Marsilio and her partner Michael Guida of what would happen if she tested positive.

“If you are positive the baby is going to be taken and quarantined. You’re not going to have what every mother has — that first contact,” Guida said. “Everything is going to be taken away from us.”

Marsilio was under self-quarantine until her test results came back. She tested negative and was diagnosed with a severe upper respiratory infection.

The couple is now at 40 weeks pregnant and healthy. They plan on naming their son Henry or Nicholas.

As for other expecting mothers, the couple’s advice is to keep constant communication with your doctors because the things are changing daily.