Positivity in the Pandemic: Here’s a look at the good during the coronavirus outbreak

There's so much negative news during the coronavirus outbreak it's easy to lose sight of the good. Here are some positive things that have happened this week:
The numbers
The Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association started updating its COVID-19 Dashboard with how many people have been discharged from the hospital. This week 1,324 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged.
Here are some other positive numbers:
- There are almost 6,000 open hospital beds in Virginia, and only 22% of ventilators are in use.
- John Hopkins reported more than 635.000 people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide.
- There are more than 70,000 reported recoveries from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John Hopkins
Virginians who have recovered
While the VDH does not report recoveries, here are some stories about Virginians who have recovered from the virus:
- 30-year-old RVA musician details recovery from COVID-19
- Williamsburg COVID-19 survivors ‘We have never been this sick’
- Richmond doctor shares new COVID-19 treatment success, says ‘we will get through it’
Good in the community
Here are what people around the community have been doing to help out during the coroanvirus outbreak:
Richmond shower glass company now installing shields to protect workers, customers
The owner of a shower glass company in the Richmond area is expanding his business to install protective glass shields for stores, banks and health facilities.
Jeff Bruce told 8News he saw a need to help out during this uncertain time. As more people are becoming conscious of potentially spreading disease, he says the new business may last longer than the pandemic itself.
After five years of running West End shower glass, Jeff Bruce is going live with SafeGuard Shields, dubbed ‘defense against airborne pathogens.’
“Things changed dramatically two months ago,” Bruce said. “With the backing of a large manufacturer that I use for my shower glass business, we’ve hit the street running.”
Bears at the bedside: St. Mary’s ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family
For patients battling COVID-19 in the hospital — it often means isolation. Many hospital rules are limiting or even restricting visitors.
Michelle Vaughan has been an ICU nurse for a decade. Even for her, these coronavirus restrictions are a first.
“I was so upset and I kept thinking we have to be able to do better than this,” Vaughn explained after watching patients and families struggling with the distance.
Vaughan is on the frontline with COVID-19 patients at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico.
She said loved ones visiting and supporting at the bedside typically helps patient outcomes. It wasn’t until that option was taken away entirely — that everybody noticed a difference.
“We didn’t realize how much we needed family here as well,” Vaughan tells 8News.
Thanks to technology, this nurse knew her team could do better.
And she had an idea.
“Immediately everybody just kind of came together and said oh my gosh we’ve gotta connect these families to one another somehow and this is a really great way,” Vaughan said.
Richmond restaurants dish out “Loving Lunches” to area hospitals
It was just another day during the coronavirus outbreak when staff from Tazza Kitchen drove up to a Richmond area hospital to deliver hot lunches to the staff. Susan Davenport, co-owner, said the healthcare workers greeted them with smiles and excitement.
“I know how much stress they’re under and I’m always just surprised by how many smiles I see,” Davenport said. “I know it’s not just the food. I know food makes people smile, I think they’re just so appreciated and it’s really nice to be the person handing that food off.”
This is “Loving Lunches RVA,” a program started by the Richmond Academy of Medicine and Retail Merchants to help give business to local restaurants while filling the stomachs of front line healthcare workers.
James Beckner, executive director of the Richmond Academy of Medicine, said the project came about when one of the members asked: “What could we be doing for front line providers during this time?”
The answer — buy them lunch.
Beckner said the program is a great way for the community to come together and accomplish two important goals: supporting front line medical workers and our local food service industry during a time they truly need it.
MORE POSITIVE HEADLINES:
- Henrico Girl Scout makes free ‘COVID Relief’ boxes for locals in need
- How to care for naturally textured hair: Richmond salon gives Facebook family lessons for confident cuts
- Richmond is driving less — and the environment is noticing
- Richmond-based nurse working in NYC shares heartbreaking, yet uplifting, experience
- RPS handing out 13,000 meals a day during coronavirus pandemic
- To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
- Valentine Museum donating thousands of workbooks to RPS students
- VCU grad student making face shields to help combat PPE shortage
