Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations set to start in the DMV

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Pharmacies, pediatricians, and government-run clinics have already started accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 after the landmark decision to allow emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in the age group.

Montgomery County health officials anticipate high demand for child vaccinations, and they’re ready to meet it.

The first appointments for Montgomery County clinics start Thursday and run through this weekend. Walgreens appointments across the region start this Saturday. CVS has appointments for children’s COVID vaccines starting this Sunday.

“We actually have enough vaccine to vaccinate 35 to 40% of our population the first week, if the same shipment comes in next week, we would be able to cover two-thirds or more of this category with the vaccine, with not just the county sites but the whole system,” said assistant chief administrative officer and former head of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Dr. Earl Stoddard.

The whole system is key here, health officials are relying heavily on the supply given to pediatricians and pharmacies to get shots to 5 to 11-year-olds.

“Approximately two-thirds of the vaccine coming into the county is going to pediatric and family providers. If you have a pediatrician, check with them on availability of vaccine and appointments through them,” said emergency preparedness manager Sean O’Donnell.

Montgomery County provided this list of pediatric providers who were supposed to have received child doses of the Pfizer vaccine: