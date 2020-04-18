Pawn shops see uptick in business from coronavirus economic downturn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — So many people suddenly out of work and bills are piling up. Those stimulus checks aren’t necessarily arriving as soon as promised for many expecting them.

That has driven some consumers to borrow against their possessions. The Center for Responsible Lending, which tracks the market during economic downturns, sees a trend of pawning generators and shot guns for hundreds of dollars. Pawning flatscreen televisions and jewelry can be a cushion until cash comes in from emergency government relief or even social security. One Hagerstown pawn broker anticipates her business picking up.

“Folks are still staying close to home because of the coronavirus,” says Sheila Lowman, owner of Sheila’s Jewelry & Loan in Hagerstown. “But I expect business to pick up soon.”

Lowman says rising prices for gold and silver as the economy heads south will also attract more business to pawn brokers.