Parts of Sligo Creek Pkwy to close, making room for more biking and walking

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Parts of Sligo Creek Parkway in the Silver Spring area will be closed to cars this weekend. It’s all in an effort to make more room for walkers, bikers and those just looking to get out of the house along the neighboring Sligo Creek Trail.

The closures will add nearly three more miles of roadway space for locals to take advantage of local trails, allowing for greater social distancing between those using the trails.

Friday mornings at 9 a.m. through Sunday evenings at 6 p.m these sections will be closed to cars:

University Boulevard West to Dennis Avenue

Dennis Avenue to Forest Glen Road

Piney Branch Avenue to Maple Avenue

Maple Avenue to Old Carroll Avenue

Montgomery Parks says it hopes to provide as many parks services as possible during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Even when you can’t go out to a restaurant, you can’t go to a coffee shop, you can’t go to a library or the gym, you can go to the park to move around and blow off some steam,” said Montgomery Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson.

Anderson says getting out to your local park or nearby trail is a great way to see faces and feel less alone.

“I’m pretty sure a big part of it is just seeing other people and even if it’s strangers, being able to people watch serves an important social need at a time when we’re all very isolated,” he said.

If the park nearest to you feels crowded, Anderson suggests trying out one of Montgomery County’s 400+ parks that you may have never been to before.

“I think some of our parks are under-used and underrated. People don’t always consider the East County area as a hot spot for parks, but the Fairland Recreational Park has a lot going on,” he said.

Anderson says there’s a possibility other roadways near popular trails in the county could see similar closures in coming weeks.