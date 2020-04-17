Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration provides supplies to Rosenbaum Family House

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Rosenbaum House in Morgantown suspended the use of its water fountains that provides fresh drinking water to its guests, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration heard there was a need and decided to donate some of their own water to help relieve the burden as employees provide care for families in need.

“We have a lot of hand sanitizer, a lot of bottled water and we’ve been trying to place that in the hands of folks that need it and healthcare and first responders are always at the top of our list of people to help out when we can,” said Bob Heldreth, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Marketing Director.

The company donated approximately 36 cases of water to the Rosenbaum House and explained that they will continue to help the community when needed.