Pakistan Air Force drops off protective equipment at Joint Base Andrews

89th Airlift Wing Airmen unload a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing and Pakistani aircrew offloaded the donated protective masks and coveralls from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — An American air base in Prince George’s County, Maryland received a drop off from Pakistan of donated personal protective equipment.

The 100,000 protective masks and 25,000 coveralls were brought in by a Pakistan Air Force transport aircraft, which landed at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday. The equipment is a donation to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response efforts.

“We are grateful to Pakistan’s military for its generosity and partnership. Partners stand together as we move through challenges in these unprecedented times,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan was on scene, helping greet the arriving Pakistani military personnel.

Khan said at the landing that Pakistan and the United States stand together while responding to the coronavirus crisis, according to the press release sent by the media chief at Joint Base Andrews, Zack Baddorf.

David F. Helvey was in attendance as well, to represent the U.S. Department of Defense. He is the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. “Helvey expressed DoD’s thanks to Pakistan, underscoring that the donation of personal protective equipment was a display of generosity and goodwill from a long-standing partner,” the press release said.

Last month, Turkey also flew in a donation at Joint Base Andrews to help the U.S. combat COVID-19. The Associated Press reported on April 28, 2020 that Turkey donated N95 masks, face shields, hazmat suits, and goggles to distribute to U.S. health care workers.