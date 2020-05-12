Organizations come together to give away cars to people in recovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Not being able to obtain a job due to transportation is a big issue across the Mountain State. But one garage, with the help of the state and other organizations — is trying to solve that problem… one car at a time.

Brandi Edwards says, “it’s mindblowing.. 6 months ago I had no idea how I’d get my license back or a vehicle. “Good News Mountaineer Garage”, “Jobs and Hope”, and the West Virginia DHHR have all come together to fix and give away – cars.

Ron Wile, the Deputy Director of Good News Mountaineer Garage says, “giving someone a car that’s maybe 20 years old, and has 200,000 miles on it literally changes their life.”

A 2000 Toyota, donated by its previous owner, to help someone with a troubled past and turn their life around. It’s just one of the ways the state is trying to respond to the substance use disorder crisis.

This is the first of 50 cars that they will give away this year to people in recovery, who are trying to obtain jobs but lack transportation.

Wiles adds, “We want to be apart of the solution, you know the opiod crisis in our state is huge.”

Deb Harris, who is the Lead Transition Agent at Jobs and Hope WV says, “what hope it provides her, the skies the limit now for her, she can take her kids places, run errands, she can change jobs, get promoted, and transportation is no long a barrier for her.”

Barriers broken.. and resolving an issue that is prominent in West Virginia.

Rachel Thaxton, the Assistant Director for Office of Drug Control Policy at DHHR says, “transportation is so difficult, there is so many places in West Virginia where you can’t access public transportation it’s impossible to find ride sharing.”

And the message from the car recipient, Brandi Edwards, is simple: don’t give up on hope.