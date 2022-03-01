HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than two years after the first reported COVID case in the United States, it is starting to feel like the U.S. is getting the pandemic under control, so much so that a local medical center here in western Maryland is drastically changing its visitor policy. But, how does it compare to other medical systems in the DMV area?

It was back in March of 2020 when Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown put its first COVID-19 related visitor policy into effect. Two years later, the hospital system is moving into its green category. This means most visitors will not face any restrictions to see patients other than some age restrictions, a mask requirement, and more strict precautions like limited visiting hours and safety protocols when seeing COVID-positive patients.

Carrie Adams, Chief Operating Officer at Meritus Medical Center, explains that the institution had detailed a specific set of metrics for each visitation restriction category. She says the move to their green category is hopefully an indicator that the brunt of the pandemic could be behind us.

Meritus set specific triggers for all of our visitation statuses, and the most recent one is we had to be close to a 5 percent positivity rate in our county, and we’re near 5 percent. A few short weeks ago, we were at 12 percent, so this is a great reduction,” Adams explained. “Also, our hospitalizations a few short weeks ago, we were at 100 in-patients, and now we’re down to averaging about 10 to 15. So this is great. This is a great status for our community.”

Adams also stated that the hospital system hopes that the community is on its way out of the pandemic and into the endemic but that residents should continue to exercise caution and COVID safety practices.

Every medical system has its way of determining what category or metrics they follow. For example, in the eastern panhandle, Berkeley and Jefferson’s medical center receive guidelines from WVU medicine in Morgantown. Currently, the medical system has the following metrics in place.

A mandatory mask mandate and limited visiting hours for all visitors

Limit of one to two visitors for most inpatient wards

No visitors allowed for covid positive patients or people under investigation of covid

In Winchester, Virginia, visitors still face heavy restrictions under the “Red” category at valley health, and the medical system is cautiously moving towards its “Yellow” category. Dr. Restrepo at valley health warns that just because some restrictions are being lifted, it’s not an invitation to let your guard down as healthcare workers will have to pay that price. He says that the health care system in the united states entered the covid-19 pandemic already burnt out, and the pandemic has only exacerbated those issues.

Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, valley health: There’s a lot of burnout of a workforce and people have left the bedside, other people are struggling,” “the more we can do as a community to support them by embracing some of these measures and continuing to see this decrease, and hopefully see them have their life start to normalize again and be able to enjoy those things they’d like to do is critically important.”

Visitor policies at the different medical systems are subject to change and can be based on metrics like case numbers and transmissions rates in their areas. But all of the health professionals have stressed that to reduce visitor restrictions, basic covid safety practices like social distancing and wearing a mask can reduce the spread of covid-19.