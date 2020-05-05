Ocean City beach reopening on May 9

FILE – Ocean City beach in Maryland on June 22, 2019. (Tasmin Mahfuz/WDVM)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WDVM) — The Mayor of Ocean City on Tuesday amended the town’s April 28 declaration to allow the Beach, Boardwalk and Inlet parking lot to reopen on May 9 with adherence to social distancing.

Mayor Richard Meehan’s declaration amendment said it’s not meant to supersede Governor Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order, which remains in effect. “This is a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside, exercise and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to physical distancing guidelines and gathering limits,” a joint statement from the town and Hogan’s office said.

If someone wants to come from out-of-town, they would be in violation of the governor’s orders, a source with the Town of Ocean City said. It is unclear how the town is enforcing whether visitors are local or not, if enforcing it at all. WDVM has reached out to the town’s communication manager for clarification.

The stay-at-home order, put in effect on March 30, 2020, requires Maryland residents to stay inside their homes except for essential travel and outdoor exercise. All non-essential businesses must close to the public. The order did not specify beaches, but said outdoor exercise (walking, hiking, running, biking, etc.) while complying with social distancing guidelines is okay.

The order bans any gathering of 10 or more people, so beach-goers will have to both social distance with 6 ft. between each other and avoid congregating in groups of 10 or more.

