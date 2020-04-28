Nursing homes hit hard by coronavirus cases in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Over 550 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Montgomery County.

Officials say the total results were taken over the past month. The county has over 300 long-term care facilities, and 55 of them had an outbreak. Currently, the Maryland Health Department does not release specific information on patients who reside in senior or nursing home facilities. That could soon change as Governor Hogan announced a website that will publish COVID-19 cases and associated nursing homes. Mary Anderson of Montgomery County Health & Human Services said, “Long-term care facilities are defined as nursing homes, assisted living and a large group home for the elderly.”

The state plans to provide information on nursing homes later this week. That information should be updated weekly here http://www.coronavirus.maryland.gov