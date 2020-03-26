Northern Virginia parks closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Northern Virginia parks are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that all recreational parks were to close by Tuesday evening. Fairfax Park Authority officials said sports courts, historic sites, playgrounds, dog parks, and visitor centers are now closed for the time being, however, their trail is still open to the public so people can remain active.

Cristin Bratt, Deputy Public Information Officer for Fairfax County Parks Authority said,

“We’re closed for at least the 23rd of April and we’re constantly reevaluating and talking with health officials and are optimistic that we can open as soon as it is safe to do so. We do have staff out at the parks who are taking care of our cultural, and historical resources as well as maintaining the indoor facilities so that as we are soon able to do so open back up to the public.”

Bratt said although the trails are still open for the public, she said its vital for residents to still follow social distancing protocols.