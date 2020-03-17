Non-Profits adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus are continuing to shut down businesses and officials are urging people to practice social distancing.

However, non-profits are looking for methods of keeping themselves safe, while also serving those who need it most.

The Salvation Army of Washington County says they have closed their community center to follow Governor Larry Hogan’s regulations, but they are making plans to still help those facing a tough financial situation.

“We’re anticipating not necessarily a homeless infusion of people, but I think people are going to have to make decisions,” Captain Jimmy Tailor of the Salvation Army said. “… We want to help people not have to make that decision.”

The Salvation Army offers a variety of services including social services, emergency assistance, women and children shelter, and a soup kitchen.

Taylor said non-profits within the community are looking to fill any gaps within their services especially if shutdowns continue to affect the public.