Neighbors Helping Neighbors: How a Facebook page is bringing Arlingtonians through COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Community activist and Arlingtonian Kellen MacBeth has centralized tools and resources for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

His Facebook page, Arlington Neighbors Helping Each Other Through COVID-19, is up to 2,000 members in just one day of its existence. Group members are welcome to post needs of their own, or resources they’ve heard about that may be helpful to others.

Page moderator (and Arlington County Board candidate) Chanda Choun created a spreadsheet for easy access to coronavirus updates, food sources (like free meals and food pantries) and housing resources, like rent assistance. When an Arlingtonian was in need of a new laptop charger (with no open stores to buy a new one), Choun got him one.

“I think that in times of trouble and in times of crisis, love is what gets us through,” said Choun. “And love means caring for each other and doing whatever it takes to be sure everyone’s taken care of.”