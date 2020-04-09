MVA’s providing extensions on licenses, registrations during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration closed all of its office branches in late March and will not reopen until the state of emergency has been lifted.

Under Governor Hogan’s orders, the MVA will not be penalizing drivers with documents that are expired during the pandemic.

MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said the extension applies to various documents people would otherwise have to get in person at an MVA office.

“You actually have 30 days after the emergency is over in order to take action to renew those various products,” Nizer said. “So no need to worry if you’re coming up on an expiration date, Governor Hogan’s executive order has taken care of that for you.”

Nizer said the MVA is still processing emergency requests over the phone, tags and titles by mail, and are also handling commercial licenses by appointment only.

Nizer said police have also been notified of these extensions and will not be pulled over for expired tags.

More information on the MVA’s new policies can be found on their website.