Montgomery County to ramp up testing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY , (WDVM) – Montgomery County Officials discussed Wednesday the addition of testing sites and the current testing data within the county and state.

In the county’s weekly media briefing, County Executive Marc Elrich said the county currently has a 7-day positivity rate of 2.4% and the state’s positivity rate is 3.4%.

“Beginning next week, clinics will be scheduled every day including two mobile trailers on loan from the CDC,” Elrich said. “One is stationed on Randolph Road in the Wheaton area and the other is at the Lake Forest Mall.”

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said the county wants to diversify their selection of labs to perform COVID testing, specifically looking for ones utilizing self-collection techniques.

“Certainly in the setting of what happened recently, we push for it even more proactively to bring in other potential labrartories who can support our testing platform mechanism,” Gayles said.

The decision comes in the wake of the county recently ending their contract with Rockville company AdvaGenix earlier this month.

AdvaGenix recently released a review of their facilities, reportedly showing their samples were not compromised by high temperatures, and they are expecting another review from the state and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Dr. Gayles says regardless, the state will have the final say on reversing the cease and desist order on AdvaGenix’s COVID testing.