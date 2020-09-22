Montgomery County revises COVID-19 face covering guidelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council approved changes to the county’s COVID-19 regulations and policies Tuesday morning.

New changes to Executive Order 114-02 include revisions to the face covering policy. Plastic full-face shields are no longer considered an acceptable face covering. To meet the requirement, the covering must be secure over the nose, mouth and chin.

Another change, children are no longer required to wear face masks while playing sports outside, based on guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

County health leaders clarified that it is still expected that face coverings are worn during indoor sports.

“We’re trying to make an allowance for activities to be done indoors. They have to be done safely, and the expectation is in order to do that safely, face coverings are required,” said Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles.



The council also approved to stick with status quo on indoor dining capacity, keeping it at 50 percent.

