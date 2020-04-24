Montgomery County ramps up COVID-19 testing, support efforts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is now reporting over 3,200 cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

Agencies and departments across the county have contributed to the jurisdiction’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Montgomery County Public Schools has played a large role in supporting the county’s response to COVID-19. MCPS has distributed over 1.1 million free meals since schools closed in mid-March, said Nate Tinbite, the student member of the Board of Education.

On Thursday, the county’s chief health officer Dr. Travis Gayles said about 20 school nurses have been trained to aid in contact tracing operations.

This week, county officials announced the opening of two new testing sites. One at the Wheaton Recreation Center, at the corner of Georgia Ave and Arcola Ave, and another at the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown on Middlebrook Rd.

Testing began in Wheaton on Wednesday. The Germantown site is set to be open on Monday, April 27.

Both sites require a referral from a healthcare provider and an appointment.

The county hopes to work with the state to increase testing capacity at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Site in White Oak from 100 tests per day to 500 tests per day.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced the delivery of half a million COVID-19 test kits from the Republic of Korea to the state of Maryland last week. The county is waiting hear about these additional test kits from the state.

“The best answer I can give is I think there are details being worked out at the [state] level that have not filtered down to health departments; in terms of explaining how they will be used and how they will be allocated and distributed to their respective jurisdictions,” said Dr. Gayles.