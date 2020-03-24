Montgomery County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Montgomery Village has tested positive for COVID-19, according to County public health officials.

Officials say no students or staff are at risk for exposure from the individual, and they did not develop signs of COVID-19 illness until after their final day of school. The County Department of Health and Human Services has notified all community members who may have been in close contact with this individual and provided direct monitoring and guidance.

According to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, this is the first MCPS employee to test positive for the virus. The individual is receiving appropriate treatment for their illness.

“While every case is concerning, it is not surprising as we know that COVID-19 is present in the broader community,” said Gayles. “We continue to work hard to keep residents and County staff as safe as possible. We continue to see more cases in the community, and we are likely to see more cases in the coming days and weeks.” Dr. Travis Gayles

There are 349 confirmed cases in Maryland; of which 107 are in Montgomery County. Gayles strongly encourages everyone to continue following these practices to stay well:

Do not go out unless necessary

Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people

Maintain six feet distance between you and others

Stay home if you are sick and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

