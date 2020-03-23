Montgomery County parks extra precaution when visiting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County parks are urging residents to take extra safety measures when visiting.
Over the weekend, people visited county parks, but officials say people should refrain from using playground equipment and avoid contact with surfaces that are touched by other people.
In D.C., Mayor Bowser requests for residents to stay in, but despite the request, large crowds of people gathered to see the cherry blossoms in the Downtown area.
Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland (R) said, “It’s a little crazy to see the kind of crowds at the cherry blossoms. People have to listen. [There are] people that are out there. You are endangering not only yourself, but our fellow citizens by not listening to these warnings.”
All roads surrounding the cherry blossoms have now been closed to keep people away.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App