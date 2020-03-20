Montgomery County officials give COVID-19 update

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are offering an update on the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, 51 Montgomery residents have been diagnosed. Officials are advising residents to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home if possible, and take all precautions such as safe distancing and hand washing. Officials say this situation is not to be treated as a “vacation day.”

Health officer Travis Gayles says the public needs to be alert, and stay calm.

“Stay vigilant, but also stay calm, because we have lots of things working to keep this under control, and continue to do those practices that we’ve talked about, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and now we’ve introduced this idea of social distancing, and limiting your exposure to other individuals to keep you healthy,” said Gayles.

Also, beginning immediately, the county is limiting group sizes to ten or less.