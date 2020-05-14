Montgomery County needs to see “decreased cases, deaths, hospitalizations” before re-opening

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced plans for the state to enter Phase One of re-opening, some local leaders at the county level say they’re not ready to proceed with the state’s plans.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City have said they will not lift restrictions at 5 p.m Friday. Frederick County has announced plans to modify certain restrictions and plans from the state.

During a press conference Thursday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he thinks Gov. Hogan is moving too quickly when it comes to re-opening.

“The state announced today: 1,091 new cases and 1,538 new hospitalizations. That is not the kind of number that I think warrants opening up the state,” Elrich said.

For now, restrictions in Montgomery County remain the same. Before leaders can re-evaluate, they want to see a number of different metrics and statistics change.

“When it comes to test positivity, we’d love to see that number below 15 percent. In terms of hospitalization rate, we’d obviously love to see that in the single digits, but certainly below 15 percent. Right now, we’re at 19 percent. Even if we may not achieve that ultimate number, if there’s significant movement in that direction, it may give us the opportunity to revisit some of those decisions,” the county’s chief health officer Dr. Travis Gayles said.

During Thursday’s conference, Elrich noted that four of the county’s six hospital ICU departments were at capacity.

What are county leaders looking for when it comes to reopening?



•Decreased # new cases, in a setting of testing more people

•Hospitalization rate decrease (currently 19%)

•Decreased # of deaths, decreased # emergency room visits

•New, less invasive testing@WDVMTV — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) May 14, 2020

To help inform decisions going forward, the county says it is also preparing to create an advisory panel of local experts.

“They’ll ensure that we’re measuring the right things and we’re looking at the right things. Not only in the short term setting, but as time continues to move forward as we move through the different phases in terms of reopening society,” Dr. Gayles said.

Elrich says he believes in the efficacy of a regional approach to re-opening.

“The policies we have in Montgomery County will help our residents. It’ll protect our residents. The things Prince George’s County and D.C. do will not only protect their residents, but help keep [Montgomery County residents] safe,” he said.

Montgomery County does not have a specific date set for re-opening.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM