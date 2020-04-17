Montgomery County funds personal protective equipment manufacturing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders announced they’ve set aside $350,000 for personal protective equipment manufacturing and procurement.
The Montgomery County Council announced $100,000 will go towards the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation’s creation of the new Local Protection Fund which will help local manufacturers adapt to make and provide COVID-related items.
The other $250,000 will fund the purchase of face coverings and other protective equipment. The county says it plans to first distribute the equipment to vulnerable populations and nonprofit service providers.
