Montgomery County ends contract with company that provided COVID-19 testing; Advagenix responds

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County just announced a temporary suspension of all coronavirus testing sites, and in addition, the county canceled its contract with the company who provides the testing.

Last week, the county announced the closure of several testing sites due to improper procedures. Advagenix, a Rockville-based company, had been providing and processing tests for the county government’s free COVID-19 test clinics. Officials say they received a cease and desist order issued by the Maryland Department of Health.

More than 265,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to county residents. Advagenix provided 8% of those tests. Representatives from Advagenix say they were following guidelines by FDA standards, and it all comes down to two different views of lab processes. Meanwhile, county officials are working to identify additional test sources to support the county.

Montgomery County Chief Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles said, “We are working behind the scenes to repurpose those sites, and also working at other alternatives to be able to stand up.”

In a statement from Advagenix, Dr. William G. Kearns, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer says:

“It’s unfortunate that the county has taken this action when we expect a swift resolution to the regulatory issues in question. Advagenix’s COVID-19 tests are safe and accurate. We have fully cooperated with federal, state and local officials at every step in this process. Advagenix wants to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible and get back to the important work of helping our community.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM